Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
