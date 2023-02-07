Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
