Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 11-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.