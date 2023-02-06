The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
