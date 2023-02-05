Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
