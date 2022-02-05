 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 14-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

