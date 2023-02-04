Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.