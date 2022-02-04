Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
