It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
