Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
