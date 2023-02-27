Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures much warmer than normal, thunderstorms are expected in many locations. Damaging wind and flooding can't be ruled out in a fe…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain…
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It sho…