Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST.