It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 21 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 7 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. E…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…