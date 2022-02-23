 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

