Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…