Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.