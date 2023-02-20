Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
