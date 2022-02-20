Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.