It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
