It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
