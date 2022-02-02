Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

