It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 7 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 15 degrees is today's…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…