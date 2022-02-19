 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

