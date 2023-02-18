The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
