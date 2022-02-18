It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 7 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
