It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 15 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…