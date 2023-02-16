Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …