Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

