The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …