The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.