Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.