Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
