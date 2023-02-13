Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
