Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.