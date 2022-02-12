It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 11-degree low is fo…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
"If people can, stay home. Travel is still hazardous."
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 10 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
This is continuing coverage from The Pantagraph on Wednesday's snowfall and McLean County.
Snowfall will gradually cease from the north to south tonight, with flurries ending by 8 p.m. in in Bloomington. Less than an inch should fall on the Twin Cities.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…