Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
