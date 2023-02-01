It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front arriving Saturday night, rain looks likely, and we could see some freezing rain and snow as temperatures drop. Track the activity and see how cold Sunday will be in our latest forecast.
Cold and breezy Thursday with snow flurries still flying around. Dry tonight, but with a warm front arriving Friday morning, the snow chance is coming back. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A warm front will bring off and on snow showers this morning and rain showers this afternoon to the area. Then on Saturday, the chance will be coming back with a cold front. Here's the latest.
Lots of moderate to heavy snow early Wednesday morning. Find out when the chance for heavy snow will end, when the last of the light snow will exit the area, and how much more will fall here.
Winter weather is making a comeback this week, with snowfall expected Tuesday and Wednesday in McLean County.
Dry during the day Tuesday, but rain and snow will be pushing in this evening, and late tonight through Wednesday morning it will be snowy for all. Track the activity and see how much snow will fall here.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
No precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday, but snow showers will begin to move back in Tuesday evening. The latest on when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Starting 5 a.m. Wednesday, residents are to not park on snow routes in Normal through noon Thursday.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.