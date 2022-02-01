The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
