Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:31 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.