Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

