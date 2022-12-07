Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
