 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News