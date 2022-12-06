Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke before the vote.