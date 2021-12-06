Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.