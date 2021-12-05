Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 de…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. W…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.