Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

