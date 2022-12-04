Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke before the vote.