Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.