Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.