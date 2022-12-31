 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News