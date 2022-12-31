Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.