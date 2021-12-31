Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
