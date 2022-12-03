It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.