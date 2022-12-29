Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Very windy c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 7-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain …
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 10 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's wind…
Whipping winds and dropping temperatures are keeping snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal on their toes, as they prepared to adjust to the changing conditions.
Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We'll see su…