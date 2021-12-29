Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.