Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
