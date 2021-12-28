 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

