Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 7-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.