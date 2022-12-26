It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 7-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.
Whipping winds and dropping temperatures are keeping snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal on their toes, as they prepared to adjust to the changing conditions.
As temperatures plummet in the coming days, plumbers and other industry professionals are reminding Central Illinois to prepare for freezing pipes.
