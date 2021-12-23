 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

